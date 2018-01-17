HANGTIME SAISON 10 EPISODE 15 : Special Guest SANDRA NKAKE

SANDRA NKAKE est de retour dans Hangtime, près de 6 ans après son dernier album solo « Nothing For Granted », cette fois ci pour présenter son nouvel opus « Tangerine Moon Wishes », entre balades soul et pop atmosphérique.

Une des plus belle voix française est dans Hangtime cette semaine avec Mars Blackmn, profitons en !

PLAYLIST 09/01/2018

PRINCESS NOKIA Soul Train

EMINEM The Way I Am

SANDRA NKAKE The Dawn

SANDRA NKAKE Mon Coeur

Live Interview with Sandra Nkaké

SANDRA NKAKE The Last Journey

FRANCE GALL Jazz A Gogo

MIGUEL Come Through

TRACK OF THE WEEK : JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Filthy

Saison 10 Episode 15