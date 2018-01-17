HANGTIME SAISON 10 EPISODE 15 : Special Guest SANDRA NKAKE

SANDRA NKAKE est de retour dans Hangtime, près de 6 ans après son dernier album solo « Nothing For Granted », cette fois ci pour présenter son nouvel opus « Tangerine Moon Wishes », entre balades soul et pop atmosphérique.

Une des plus belle voix française est dans Hangtime cette semaine avec Mars Blackmn, profitons en !

PLAYLIST 09/01/2018

  • PRINCESS NOKIA  Soul Train
  • EMINEM  The Way I Am
  • SANDRA NKAKE  The Dawn
  • SANDRA NKAKE  Mon Coeur

Live Interview with Sandra Nkaké

  • SANDRA NKAKE  The Last Journey
  • FRANCE GALL  Jazz A Gogo
  • MIGUEL  Come Through

TRACK OF THE WEEK : JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE  Filthy

Saison 10 Episode 15

