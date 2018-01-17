HANGTIME SAISON 10 EPISODE 15 : Special Guest SANDRA NKAKE

SANDRA NKAKE est de retour dans Hangtime, près de 6 ans après son dernier album solo « Nothing For Granted », cette fois ci pour présenter son nouvel opus « Tangerine Moon Wishes », entre balades soul et pop atmosphérique.
Une des plus belle voix française est dans Hangtime cette semaine avec Mars Blackmn, profitons en !
PLAYLIST 09/01/2018
- PRINCESS NOKIA Soul Train
- EMINEM The Way I Am
- SANDRA NKAKE The Dawn
- SANDRA NKAKE Mon Coeur
Live Interview with Sandra Nkaké
- SANDRA NKAKE The Last Journey
- FRANCE GALL Jazz A Gogo
- MIGUEL Come Through
TRACK OF THE WEEK : JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Filthy