Bruits Confus 097

Saison 6, Épisode 13
Introduction : BC 97
Rites Of Spring – Deeper Than Inside, Rites Of Spring, 1985, Dischord Records
Sunn O))) – Novae, Life Metal, 2019, Southern Lord
Music Machine – Trouble, (Turn On) The Music Machine, 1966, Original Sound
Séquence Underground : Dissonances Cinéphiles #2 – Lynch (2000s), par Agnès Zenino
David Lynch & John Neff – Mountain Falling, BlueBob, 2001, Absurda & Soultitude Records (si besoin fade out à 5’01)
Big Brave – Carvers, Farriers and Knaves, Nature Morte, 2023, Thrill Jockey
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – peau et balais et sons d’armes / Ana – synthé / Sylvain – bouteilles / Anaïs – extraits sonores / Papi – Multi-effet
Ben Frost – …Coda, Theory of Machines, 2006, Bedroom Community
Snakefinger – The man in the dark Sedan, Greener Postures, 1980, Celluloid
Séquence Vortex : mardi 30 mai – Unsane + Idiopathique, l’Embobineuse, 21h / 26 mai – Tense of fools, Lollipop, 19h
Dean Hurley – Electricity I et II, Anthology Resource vol.1, 2017, Sacred Bones Records
Zorch – Zut Alore!, Demo, 2009, 49manekinów
Minuit Machine – Contradictions, 24, 2020, Synth Religion
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frébourg, Agnès Zenino
Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini