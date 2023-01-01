Bruits Confus 096

Émission :

Saison 6, Épisode 12

Introduction : BC 96

Lynx – Explosive Diarrhea, Lynx, 2000/2023, Box Factory Records/Computer Students

Alan Splet & David Lynch – Pete’s Boogie, Eraserhead, 2012, Sacred Bones Records

Dinosaur Jr. – Raisans, You’re Living All Over Me, 1987, SST Records

Séquence Underground : Dissonances Cinéphiles #1 – Lynch (1977-1997), par Agnès Zenino

Pitch Shifter – New Flesh, Industrial, 1991, Peaceville

Sommeil de Brute – IXXIVIIMMXX, Is An Alternating Current, 2023, En Recherche de Label

Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire/ Anaïs – flûte / Peter – poésie / Manu – trucs / Seb – Multi-effet

Angelo Badalamenti – Red Bats with Teeth, Lost Highway, 1997, Nothing Records

Milton Babbitt – Composition For Synthesizer, Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center, 1964, Columbia Masterworks

Séquence Vortex : vendredi 19 mai – CONGER ! CONGER !, LAM, 19:00 / lundi 22 mai – Josef van Wissem, l’Embob, 21h (+ciné concert) / jeudi 18 mai – Sven Jalco, le Cri du Port, 20h30 / mercredi 24 mai – Choir Boys + Lispency, la Salle Gueule, 20h

Skrew – Feast, Burning In Water, Drowning In Flames, 1992, Metal Blade

 

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Agnès Zenino, Peter Hart, Manuel Neyssensas
Réalisation : Sébastien Geli

