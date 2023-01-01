Bruits Confus 096

Saison 6, Épisode 12
Introduction : BC 96
Lynx – Explosive Diarrhea, Lynx, 2000/2023, Box Factory Records/Computer Students
Alan Splet & David Lynch – Pete’s Boogie, Eraserhead, 2012, Sacred Bones Records
Dinosaur Jr. – Raisans, You’re Living All Over Me, 1987, SST Records
Séquence Underground : Dissonances Cinéphiles #1 – Lynch (1977-1997), par Agnès Zenino
Pitch Shifter – New Flesh, Industrial, 1991, Peaceville
Sommeil de Brute – IXXIVIIMMXX, Is An Alternating Current, 2023, En Recherche de Label
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – caisse claire/ Anaïs – flûte / Peter – poésie / Manu – trucs / Seb – Multi-effet
Angelo Badalamenti – Red Bats with Teeth, Lost Highway, 1997, Nothing Records
Milton Babbitt – Composition For Synthesizer, Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center, 1964, Columbia Masterworks
Séquence Vortex : vendredi 19 mai – CONGER ! CONGER !, LAM, 19:00 / lundi 22 mai – Josef van Wissem, l’Embob, 21h (+ciné concert) / jeudi 18 mai – Sven Jalco, le Cri du Port, 20h30 / mercredi 24 mai – Choir Boys + Lispency, la Salle Gueule, 20h
Skrew – Feast, Burning In Water, Drowning In Flames, 1992, Metal Blade
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Agnès Zenino, Peter Hart, Manuel Neyssensas
Réalisation : Sébastien Geli