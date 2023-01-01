Bruits Confus 096

Introduction : BC 96



Lynx – Explosive Diarrhea, Lynx, 2000/2023, Box Factory Records/Computer Students

Alan Splet & David Lynch – Pete’s Boogie, Eraserhead, 2012, Sacred Bones Records

Dinosaur Jr. – Raisans, You’re Living All Over Me, 1987, SST Records

Séquence Underground : Dissonances Cinéphiles #1 – Lynch (1977-1997), par Agnès Zenino

