Bruits Confus 095

Saison 6, Épisode 11
Introduction : BC 95 – autour de Charles Hayward
This Heat – Makeshift, Made Available (John Peel Sessions), 1996, These Records
Betunizer – Nicho Vegas, Enciende tu Lomo, 2015, BCore
Meat Puppets – Two Rivers, Up on the sun, 1985, SST records
Séquence Underground : interview de Charles Hayward, par Billy Guidoni
Psychotic Monks – Gamble and Dangle, alb Pink Colour Surgery, 2023, Vicious circle / Fat cat records
The Camberwell Now – Spirit of Dunkirk, Meridian, 1983, Duplicate Records
Séquence Improvisation : Billy – cowbell / Ana – clavier / Héloïse – trucs / Sylvain – trucs / Papi – Multi-effet
Miët – Ones, Ausländer, 2022, Ici D’ailleurs
Nation of Language – Across that fine line, A Way Forward, 2021, PIAS
Séquence Vortex : samedi 6 mai – CCDM 10 : Un coup de dés abolira l’état, Chez Ali, 21:00 / vendredi 28 avril – Ardan + Flathead + 52 Hertz, Intermédiaire, 21h / vendredi 28 avril – Psychotic monks, 6MIC, Aix en provence, 12 ou 15euros, 20h30
OOIOO – UMA, alb Taiga, 2006, label Felicity, Polystar et Shock City
Bill Laswell & Percy Howard & Charles Hayward & Fred Frith – Votive Rhythm, Meridiem, 1998, Materiali Sonori
BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Ana Carballeira Álvarez, Sylvain Frébourg, Héloïse Francesconi
Réalisation : Alex Papi Simonini