Bruits Confus 095

Introduction : BC 95 – autour de Charles Hayward



This Heat – Makeshift, Made Available (John Peel Sessions), 1996, These Records

Betunizer – Nicho Vegas, Enciende tu Lomo, 2015, BCore

Meat Puppets – Two Rivers, Up on the sun, 1985, SST records

Séquence Underground : interview de Charles Hayward, par Billy Guidoni

