Bruits Confus 048

Saison 3, Épisode 20

Introduction : la dernière de la saison 3 !



Staer – Det Är Nyår, Jävlar, Staer, 2012, Discorporate Records



Pygmy Shrews – Crud Monger, The Egyptian (2009) Wäntage USA



Theoretical Girls – You Got Me, Theoretical Girls: You Got Me (Branca)/U.S. Millie (Lohn) 7″ single, 1978, Theoretical Records

Séquence Underground : quelle est la suite?

Oxes – Dear Spirit, I’m In France, Oxes, 2000, Monitor Records



Pharmakon – Body Betrays Itself, Bestial Burden (2014) Sacred Bones

Séquence Impro : Billy – guitare / Val – matériel de bureau / Peter – trucs / Papi – multi effet



Aids Wolf – Pressing Graphite, Dustin’ Off The Sphynx, 2009, Skin Graft



Tvivler – Vold, Ego, 2020, Label

Séquence Vortex : 1er Août / Festival de soutien contre les violences policières, jour 2 / 24 Octobre BC présente à l’Embobineuse : Heads. + Jackline + Binaire / 29 novembre La Salle Gueule BC présente : Tvivler + Apes Brigade

Pryapisme – Lesbian Bordello, Hyperblast Super Collider (2013) Apathia Records

Nihilist Spasm Band – No Canada, ¬x~x=x, 1996 (live de 1967), United Dairies

Merzbow – Aura, Voice Pie / Man Is The Bastard Noise, 1996, Relapse Records

BRUITS CONFUS, C’ÉTAIT AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Valentin Bricard, Peter Hart

Réalisation : Alex Papi

