Bruits Confus 014

TRACKLIST

Introduction : concerts et festivals relocalisé

The Residents – Easter Woman, Commercial Album, 1980, Ralph Records



Kukl – Holland (latent), Holidays in Europe (the naughty nought), 1986, Crass records

Séquence Underground : interview d’Élodie Le Breut, directrice de l’AMI / du fsetival MIMI



Medley Vainio Väisänen Vega – Red Lights Down / Moondog – Organ Rounds / Last Poets – Niggers are scare

Arab On Radar – Menstruating Thrills, Rough Day at the Orifice, 1998, Oppoppop

Nirvana – Endless Nameless, Nevermind, 1991, Sub Pop

Séquence Vortex : dimanche 25 novembre – Yaw Tembe / PU35 (Asile 404) / samedi 24 novembre – Le Singe Blanc (L’Embobineuse) / vendredi 07 décembre – Videoiid / Ono Omen (La Tache)

SchnAAk – Tiki, Wake Up Colossus, 2011, Discorporate Records

Biocide – N L T H, Le syndrome de Meurfy, 2004, autoédité

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet, Élodie Le Breut

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli