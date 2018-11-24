Bruits Confus 014

TRACKLIST
Introduction : concerts et festivals relocalisé
The Residents – Easter Woman, Commercial Album, 1980, Ralph Records
Kukl – Holland (latent), Holidays in Europe (the naughty nought), 1986, Crass records
Séquence Underground : interview d’Élodie Le Breut, directrice de l’AMI / du fsetival MIMI
Arab On Radar – Menstruating Thrills, Rough Day at the Orifice, 1998, Oppoppop
Nirvana – Endless Nameless, Nevermind, 1991, Sub Pop
Séquence Vortex : dimanche 25 novembre – Yaw Tembe / PU35 (Asile 404) / samedi 24 novembre – Le Singe Blanc (L’Embobineuse) / vendredi 07 décembre – Videoiid / Ono Omen (La Tache)
SchnAAk – Tiki, Wake Up Colossus, 2011, Discorporate Records
Biocide – N L T H, Le syndrome de Meurfy, 2004, autoédité
BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet, Élodie Le Breut
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli