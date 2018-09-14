Bruits Confus 009

TRACKLIST

The Birthday Party – Big Jesus Trash Can, The Peel Sessions II, 1988, Strange Fruit

Ford Pier – Life as we know it, 12-step plan, 11-step Pier, 1998, Sudden Death records

Dead Rider – Dear Blocks, Mother Of Curses, 2009, Tizona Records

Sequence Underground : Les piliers de la Scène : Samy Delabre (Marseille) / Polo Kadafi (Nancy)

Hellworms – Wake up tomorrow, Crowd repellent, 1998, Konkurrel

Soft Machine – Dedicated To You But You Weren’t Listening, Volume Two, 1969, Barclay

Séquence Improvisation Libre : Laurent : basse / Billy : guitare

Minutemen – Take our test, Project merch, 1985, SST

Hot Snakes – Candid Camera, Jericho Sirens, 2018, Sub Pop

Séquence Vortex : La Colonie de Vacances / MIMI 2018

P Model – For Kids, In a model room, 1979, Warner (!)

Chaman Chômeur – Hâchis d’Âne Halal, Chaman Chômeur, 2015, BeCoq Records

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet

Réalisation : Sébastien Géli