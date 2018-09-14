Bruits Confus 009

TRACKLIST
The Birthday Party – Big Jesus Trash Can, The Peel Sessions II, 1988, Strange Fruit
Ford Pier – Life as we know it, 12-step plan, 11-step Pier, 1998, Sudden Death records
Dead Rider – Dear Blocks, Mother Of Curses, 2009, Tizona Records
Sequence Underground : Les piliers de la Scène : Samy Delabre (Marseille) / Polo Kadafi (Nancy)
Hellworms – Wake up tomorrow, Crowd repellent, 1998, Konkurrel
Soft Machine – Dedicated To You But You Weren’t Listening, Volume Two, 1969, Barclay
Séquence Improvisation Libre : Laurent : basse / Billy : guitare
Minutemen – Take our test, Project merch, 1985, SST
Hot Snakes – Candid Camera, Jericho Sirens, 2018, Sub Pop
Séquence Vortex : La Colonie de Vacances / MIMI 2018
P Model – For Kids, In a model room, 1979, Warner (!)
Chaman Chômeur – Hâchis d’Âne Halal, Chaman Chômeur, 2015, BeCoq Records
BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli