Bruits Confus 007

Tracklist
- Le Singe Blanc – Koridasan, Demo Tape, 2017
- Cardiacs – There’s good cud, Guns, Alphabet Business Concern, 1999
- Séquence Underground – A TANT REVER DU ROI – interview
- Francky goes to Pointe-à-Pitre – Plaisir coupable, Plaisir coupable, A tant rêver du roi, 2018
- Ultra Zook – Can I Have Coens, Epuzzz, Gnougn Records, 2014
- Improvistion: Laurent: mini-guitare Elisa: xylophone rond/boîte de conserve
- Tombouctou – Headed Body, Ceiling Coast, Carogna records, 2017
- Selection Stéphane ATRDR:
- Ingrina, Black Hole (extrait), Etter Lys 2018
- ZA!, Test d’Estrès (extrait) ,Pachinko Plex, 2018
- Tapetto Tracy, extrait, Neurula, 2009
- Bison Bisou, Fine (extrait), Bodysick, 2017
- Barberos, Akropolis (extrait), s/t, 2017
- Dog Faced Hermans – The running man, Mental blocks for all ages, Konkurrel, 1991
- Polysics – The great brain (reprise de P-Model), Karate house, Ki/Oon records, 2007
BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :
Production et animation : Elisa Dienesch et Laurent Coupet
Réalisation : Sébastien Géli