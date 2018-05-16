Bruits Confus 006

LA PLAYLIST :

– Jawbox – FF=66, For Your Own Special Sweetheart, Atlantic, 1994

– The Psychic Paramount – DDB, II, No Quarter, 2011

– Dazzling Killmen – Bottom Feeder, Dig Out The Switch, Intellectual Convulsion, 1992

– Powerdove – Be Mine, Arrest, Murailles Music, 2014

– Extra Life – The Body Is True, Made Flesh, Africantape, 2010

– Improvisation libre : Billy : abdomen et respiration



– Deerhoof – Dummy Discards a Heart, Apple O’, Kill Rock Stars, 2003

– The Locust – We Have Reached an Official Verdict: Nobody Gives a Shit, New Erections, Anti-, 2007

– Young Widows – Kerosene Girl, Easy Pain, Temporary Residence Limited, 2014

– Cheer Accident – Camp O’ Physique, Introducing Lemon, Skin Graft, 2003

– Mission Of Burma ‎- Donna Sumeria, The Obliterati, Matador, 2006

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni

Réalisation : Jean-Baptiste Imbert



Et les infos sur les concerts de la scène noise et math rock sur le facebook de Bruits Confus