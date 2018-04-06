Bruits Confus 004

LA PLAYLIST :

– Switchhitter – Heavenly Exploding Cannons, Fer De Lance, 2002, Preset Records

– Laddio Bolocko – The Man Who Never Was, Strange Warmings Of Laddio, 1997, Hungarian

– Autoclave – Summer, Go Far, 1991, Dischords

– Séquence underground – La Tâche

– Micachu and the Shapes – Eat Your Heart, Jewellery, 2009, Rough Trade

– Dieterich and Barnes – Sandwild, The Coral Casino, 2016, LM Duplication

– Improvisation libre – Izzy : clavier azerty / Billy : Squier bleue / Élisa : xylophone rond, grelots, voix / Odelise : baguette, tambourin, cuillère nucléaire russe



– Sweep The Leg Johnny – The Blizzard of ’99, Going Down Swinging, 2002

– Conger! Conger! – Short terms, live at La Machine à Coudre, 2017

– Rapeman – Marmoset, Two Nuns And A Pack Mule, 1988, Touch and Go

– Thinking Fellers Union local 282, The piston and the shaft, Strangers from the universe, 1994

– Marvin – Discudanse, live at Festival les Salvaches, 2010

BRUITS CONFUS, C’EST AVEC :

Production et animation : Billy Guidoni, Elisa Dienesch, Odliz Bemer, Isabelle « Izzy » Perrouin

Réalisation : Jean-Baptiste Imbert



Et les infos sur les concerts de la scène noise et math rock sur le facebook de Bruits Confus

LE PODCAST DE L’ÉMISSION