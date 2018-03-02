Bruits Confus 002

Avec : Billy Guidoni, Laurent Coupet, Nicolas « Cooki » Kockler

Joy & Co – Enregistré Par Steve Albini, The Ephemera’s Worship, 2004

Shield for your eyes, a beast in the well on your hand – Melt Banana, Cell Scape, 2003

Séquence underground – La Salle Gueule

Hubris – Obstacles, Oscillate, 2011

Praha In Spring – Ruins, Burning Stone, 1992

Improvisation libre – Cooki : voix et cloche / Laurent : guitarélé / Billy : caisse claire

Cannibal’O – Da Leada, ST, 2017

Pink Noise – Ex-Models, Zoo Psychology, 2003

Debt and Greed – Man Forever, Play What They Want, 2017

Cardiako – Deep Turtle, There s a vomitsprinkler in my lier river, 1994

6 – Three Trapped Tigers, EP2, 2009