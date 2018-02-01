Bruits Confus 001

Avec : Billy Guidoni, Sam Delabre, Damien Morel, Laurent Coupet
… The Stick – Oxbow, An Evil Heat, 2002
Euphoria saturation point – Child Bite, Negative Noise, 2016
Hey King – U.S. Maple, Long Hair In Three Stages, Skin Graft, 1995
Sex Mad – Nomeansno, Sex Mad, 1986
Vampirized – Three Second Kiss, Tastyville, 2012
Draugr – YC-CY, Todestanz, 2017
Mouth Canyon – Gastr del Sol, Camoufleur, Drag City, 1998
Gibber and Twitch – Cardiacs, The special Garage Concerts vol.1, 2005
Dali’s Praying Mantis – Botch, American Nervoso, 1999