L’OREILLE CASSÉE/ THE NEEDS « the Most Elegant Hanged Man »

Yeah ! Les Needs de retour leur magnifique 6eme album, « The Most Elegant Hanged Man » En 10 chansons, tendues ou adoucies, ces éternels adolescents nous font surfer sur leurs émotions, un album nécéssaire et indispensable; En prime, une programmation made in Needs et deux morceaux acoustiques live-radio …

NEEDS Old Stick Tired

MC5 Looking At You

REMAINS All Day And All Of The Night

THIRTEEN FLOOR ELEVATORS Levitation

COWBOYS FROM OUTERSPACE Suspicious Mind

NEEDS Pandora Is Made Of Mind (live Radio)

NEEDS The Black Dress

NEEDS The Most Elegant Hanged Man (extrait de The Most Elegant Hanged Man, Nova Express)

NEEDS The Valley Of Shadow Of Death (The Most Elegant Hanged Man)