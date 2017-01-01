L’OREILLE CASSÉE / PIC NIC REPUBLIC

Émission : ,

Invité Xavier du collectif PINIC REPUBLIC, avec en  poche le dernier Ep, HOMEWORK, et en main sa guitare…

IMG_0366

PLAYLIST  PENELOPE’S EMOLUMENTS

MICHAEL CHAPMAN That Time of Night (Paradise Of Bachelors)

GROUPER I’m Clean Now (Yellow Electric)

The PROPER ORNEMENTS Just A Dream (Tough Love Records)

DAN PAVLIDES Lily of the Valley (Number One Rds)

JOHN  CALE Barracuda (Island Rds)

HONEY BLOOD Sea Hearts (Fat Cat)

PICNIC REPUBLIC Critical Paranoia (Homework, 2016)

PICNIC REPUBLIC Sister Kate (Live radio)

PICNIC REPUBLIC Very Famous (Live radio)

2017_01_26_loreille_cassee_picnic_republic-web

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

