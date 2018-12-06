L’OREILLE CASSÉE /PATCHOULI

PLAY LIST

JACCO GARDNER Volvo (extrait de Somnium / Full Time Hobby)

ALTIN GUN Kirsehr’in Gulleri (extrait de On, Bongo Joe)

CANNIBALE Frogs (extrait de Not Easy To Cook, Born Bad)

the AR-KAYS She’s Obsessed With Herself (extrait de In This Time, Wick)

INDIAN GHOST Evening Train To Jodhpur (extrait de Monsoon, Pop sisters)

BLANK TAPES Paradise (extrait de Candy, Burger Rec)

INDIAN GHOST Burning Ghat (extrait de Monsoon, Pop sisters)

CERTAIN GENERAL In A Bad Way (extrait de There Are The Day, Invitation Au Suicide)

CERTAIN GENERAL Will You (extrait de There Are The Day, Invitation Au Suicide)

JACK FROST Aviatrix (extrait de Show job, Labels)