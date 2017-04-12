L’OREILLE CASSÉE/ IN THE CITY

PLAY LIST : IN THE CITY

KEVIN MORBY : Cry Baby (album : City Music, Dead Oceans/Pias)

LAME : Cities (Ep on Beats Records)

The CATHEDRALE : I Don’t Want You Stop Stay At home (album : Total Rift, Juvenile Delinquent)

POINTE DU LAC Purple Line (Gonzai Record)

The CATS NEVER SLEEP : Wide open album : Massage, Pop club)

RONNIE D’ADDARIO : Wait In The Wings (album : Falling for love, You Are Cosmos)

The COAT HANGERS : Perfurme (album : Nosebleed We, Suicide Sqeeze)

SLOWDIVE : Star Roving (Dead Oceans/Pias)

PRINCE : Let’s Go Crazy

PRINCE Erotic City