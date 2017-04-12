L’OREILLE CASSÉE/ IN THE CITY

PLAY LIST : IN THE CITY
KEVIN MORBY : Cry Baby (album : City Music, Dead Oceans/Pias)
LAME : Cities (Ep on Beats Records)
The CATHEDRALE : I Don’t Want You Stop Stay At home (album : Total Rift, Juvenile Delinquent)
POINTE DU LAC Purple Line (Gonzai Record)
The CATS NEVER SLEEP : Wide open album : Massage, Pop club)
RONNIE D’ADDARIO : Wait In The Wings (album : Falling for love, You Are Cosmos)
The COAT HANGERS : Perfurme (album : Nosebleed We, Suicide Sqeeze)
SLOWDIVE : Star Roving (Dead Oceans/Pias)
PRINCE : Let’s Go Crazy
PRINCE Erotic City