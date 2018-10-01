L’OREILLE CASSEE/ Entre Swing, post punk et autres sensibilités

PLAY LIST Entre Swing, Post punk et autres sensibilités

THE CORAL Reaching Out For Friend (extrait de Move Throught The Dawn, Ignition Rec)

SOVOX Who Am I ? (extrait de Who Am I ?, Autoproduction)

JESSICA 93 6666 (extrait de Split 45/Bras Mort, Music Fear Satan)

DRIVE WITH A DEAD GIRL Hinjra (extrait de Reign Falls, Tandori Rec/Kerviniou Rec)

WILLIE LOCO ALEXANDER Gin (extrait de SOLO LOCO, New Rose)

WILLIE LOCO ALEXANDER Be Bop A Lula (extrait de SOLO LOCO, New Rose)

ROXY MUSIC Do The Strand (extrait de VIVA ROXY)

T REX Jewell (extrait de the Peel Sessions)

ALL SEEING EYES Damn The Stars (extrait de Us We Trust, Mauvaise Foi Rec)

BRIAN OLIVE Living On Top (extrait de Living On Top, Mt Satan Rds/Mauvaise Foi Rec)

TOTAL VICTORY Church Builder (extrait de National Service, Tandori Rec)