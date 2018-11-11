L’OREILLE CASSÉE/ ANGELS & DEMONS AT PLAY

PLAY LIST

BILL RYDER JONES And Then There’s You (extrait de Yawn, Domino)

MUDHONEY Here Come Sickness (extrait de Live at Third man Rec, Third Man)

PARQUET COURTS Duckin’ And Dogdgin’ (extrait de Live At Third Man, Third Man)

SPIRITUALIZED Let’s Dance (extrait de And Nothing Hurt, Bella union)

AU PAIRS Dear Jones (extrait de Playing In A Difference sex)

AU PAIRS It’s Obvious (extrait de Playing In A Difference sex)

SLEATER KINNEY The Drama You’ve Been Craving (extrait de Dig Me Out, SubPop)

OKERVILL RIVER Don’t Move Back To LA (extrait de In The Rainbow, Ato Rec)

TONY JOE WHITE Did Somebody Make A Fool Out Of You (extrait de Homemade Ice Cream)