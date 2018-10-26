L’OREILLE CASSEE/ ALLO ? WEEN ?

PLAY LIST CITROUILLE

KURT VILE One Trick Ponies (extrait de Bottle It In, Matador)

CATHEDRALE Yet So Easy (extrait de Facing Death, Howlin’ Banana/Juvenile Delinquent Rec)

The BOPS Mary (extrait de The Bops, Mauvaise Foi Rec)

SOLEDAD BROTHERS Sugar & spice (extrait de 45 t Sugar & spice/Johnny’s Death Letter, Italy Rec/TMR)

Mr. AIRPLANE MAN Wait For Your Love (extrait de Mr. Airplane Man, Beast Rec)

WILLY DEVILLE Just To Walk That Girl Time (extrait Le Chat Bleu)

WILLY DEVILLE Savoir Faire (extrait Le Chat Bleu)

CAR SEAT HEADREST High To Death (extrait de Twin Fantasy, Matador)

SMASHING PUNKIES Pug (extrait de Adore)